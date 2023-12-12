Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 211.8% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBANL traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $23.46. 30,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,402. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $23.78. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4298 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.