Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Down 75.1% in November

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 75.1% from the November 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.50. 31,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,472. The firm has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Societe Generale raised Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries.

