IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the November 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IHI Stock Up 3.1 %

OTCMKTS IHICY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,339. IHI has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66.

Get IHI alerts:

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. IHI had a negative net margin of 8.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IHI will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IHI Company Profile

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.