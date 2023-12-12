Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.67 and last traded at $41.16. Approximately 491,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,378,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.78.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Immunovant from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Immunovant in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). As a group, research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 3,265 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $107,026.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,481,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,735 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $62,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 414,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,022,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,378. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 310,520 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 423.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 148.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 412,997 shares in the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

