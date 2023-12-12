Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in November

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Inception Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IGTA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.65. 2,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,584. Inception Growth Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inception Growth Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGTA. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,151,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $985,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

About Inception Growth Acquisition

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

