Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Stock Price Down 15.8%

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Free Report) dropped 15.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 215,964 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 190,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Indiva from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$0.10 to C$0.13 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,899.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA, Indiva Life, and Artisan Batch brands. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Jewels Chewable Tarts, Grön edibles, and Dime Industries vape products through license agreements and partnerships.

