InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.470-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $485.0 million-$495.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.3 million.

InMode Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of InMode stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.90. 1,483,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,153. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $32.37. InMode has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $123.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. InMode had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 36.18%. On average, analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in InMode by 97.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,472 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in InMode by 88.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,601 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 71.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in InMode by 34.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,955 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

