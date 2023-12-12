Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Given New C$15.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 81.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INE. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.30.

Shares of INE stock traded up C$0.04 on Tuesday, hitting C$8.67. 437,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,975. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$8.51 and a twelve month high of C$18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -50.59, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of C$277.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.3197211 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Gagnon purchased 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.02 per share, with a total value of C$29,947.06. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

