Innoviz Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 63,068 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 569% compared to the typical volume of 9,424 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

INVZ traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. 20,865,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,458. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a market cap of $428.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.94. Innoviz Technologies has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.14.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 76.16% and a negative net margin of 1,689.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Innoviz Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,208,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 500,580 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 60.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,638,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.