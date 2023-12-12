InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on December 29th

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

IPO stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 107,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,798. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.55. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of C$2.16 and a 52-week high of C$3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The company has a market cap of C$200.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.46.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of C$46.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InPlay Oil will post 0.4455645 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPO. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on InPlay Oil from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

