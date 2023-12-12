InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on December 29th

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
InPlay Oil Price Performance
IPO stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 107,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,798. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.55. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of C$2.16 and a 52-week high of C$3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The company has a market cap of C$200.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.46.
InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of C$46.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InPlay Oil will post 0.4455645 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on InPlay Oil
About InPlay Oil
InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than InPlay Oil
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.