Insider Buying: Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Director Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) Director Jason Hsu acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $122,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 782,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Hsu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Jason Hsu acquired 31,000 shares of Immix Biopharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $144,770.00.

Immix Biopharma Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 166,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,665. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $85.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.15. Immix Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma ( NASDAQ:IMMX ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Research analysts expect that Immix Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Immix Biopharma by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

