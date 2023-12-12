Insider Buying: Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Director Buys 31,000 Shares of Stock

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) Director Jason Hsu bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $144,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 813,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,710. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jason Hsu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Jason Hsu bought 25,000 shares of Immix Biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $122,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.28. 166,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,665. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $85.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.15. Immix Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $5.47.

Immix Biopharma ( NASDAQ:IMMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immix Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immix Biopharma by 106.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 54,220 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the first quarter worth $151,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the second quarter worth $137,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $4,233,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

