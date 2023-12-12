Insider Buying: Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Director Buys 915 Shares of Stock

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) Director Ronda Nicolle Butcher bought 915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.87 per share, with a total value of C$20,007.39. Following the purchase, the director now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,007.39.

Interfor Price Performance

Shares of IFP stock traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$19.11. 176,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,607. The firm has a market cap of C$983.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.53. Interfor Co. has a 1-year low of C$16.78 and a 1-year high of C$28.73.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.77). The business had revenue of C$828.10 million for the quarter. Interfor had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interfor Co. will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IFP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Interfor from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$32.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on IFP

About Interfor

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.