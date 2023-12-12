Insider Buying: Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Director Buys 915 Shares of Stock

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) Director Ronda Nicolle Butcher bought 915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.87 per share, with a total value of C$20,007.39. Following the purchase, the director now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,007.39.
Interfor Price Performance
Shares of IFP stock traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$19.11. 176,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,607. The firm has a market cap of C$983.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.53. Interfor Co. has a 1-year low of C$16.78 and a 1-year high of C$28.73.
Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.77). The business had revenue of C$828.10 million for the quarter. Interfor had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interfor Co. will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Interfor
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.
