Insider Selling: Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total transaction of C$64,260.00.
Capital Power Stock Up 0.2 %
TSE CPX traded up C$0.09 on Tuesday, reaching C$37.50. The company had a trading volume of 288,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,088. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.85. Capital Power Co. has a 1-year low of C$35.11 and a 1-year high of C$50.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$37.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.20.
Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C$0.89. Capital Power had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 3.5799043 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$47.18.
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.
