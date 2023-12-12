Insider Selling: Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) EVP Sells 38,417 Shares of Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Entergy stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,510. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.57. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $120.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Entergy by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETR. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

