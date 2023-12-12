Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Sells 3,472 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $361,817.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,868,047.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 4th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $323,455.72.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,027 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $148,457.48.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,079. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $106.57. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.07.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 20,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.91.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

