Insider Selling: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) CEO Sells 32,117 Shares of Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 32,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $4,519,183.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,482.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Performance
Shares of HOVNP traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $19.89.
About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A
