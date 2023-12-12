Insider Selling: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) CEO Sells 32,117 Shares of Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 32,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $4,519,183.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,482.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Performance

Shares of HOVNP traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $19.89.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A alerts:

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

(Get Free Report)

Read More

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.