Insider Selling: Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Director Sells 17,430 Shares of Stock

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) Director Louis Aronne sold 17,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.13, for a total transaction of C$525,104.90.
Jamieson Wellness Trading Up 0.7 %
TSE JWEL traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,019. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.39. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.38. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 52 week low of C$22.10 and a 52 week high of C$37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.47%.
About Jamieson Wellness
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.
