Insider Selling: Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells 8,360 Shares of Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider William Brace sold 8,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $803,312.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,920,122.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Signet Jewelers stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.42. 708,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,436. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $98.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average is $73.02.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on SIG shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,962,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 857.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after purchasing an additional 409,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,605,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,826,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,484,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

