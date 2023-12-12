Insider Selling: Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CFO Sells 6,769 Shares of Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Snap-on stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $280.07. 231,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,823. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $220.21 and a 1-year high of $297.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Snap-on by 50.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Snap-on by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
