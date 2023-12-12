Insider Selling: Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CFO Sells 6,769 Shares of Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $280.07. 231,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,823. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $220.21 and a 1-year high of $297.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Snap-on by 50.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Snap-on by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

