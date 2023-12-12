Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CTO Sells 28,000 Shares of Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) CTO Venu Venugopal sold 28,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 357,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Venu Venugopal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $58,880.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Venu Venugopal bought 980 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $7,967.40.

On Friday, November 17th, Venu Venugopal sold 10,733 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $149,081.37.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Venu Venugopal sold 10,197 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $140,106.78.

On Friday, November 3rd, Venu Venugopal sold 28,208 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $338,496.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Venu Venugopal sold 3,645 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $36,267.75.

Udemy Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ UDMY traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $15.64. 780,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,521. Udemy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $184.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 384.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 149,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 118,947 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Udemy in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Udemy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

