Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) General Counsel Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) General Counsel Kenneth Hirschman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Hirschman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Kenneth Hirschman bought 766 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,227.58.

On Friday, September 15th, Kenneth Hirschman sold 1,367 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $13,601.65.

NASDAQ UDMY traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 780,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.40. Udemy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $184.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UDMY. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 23,527 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Udemy during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Udemy by 36.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Udemy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Udemy during the first quarter worth about $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

