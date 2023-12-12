Insider Selling: Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 10,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $919,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $12,535,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

WD stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.58. 262,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,234. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.48. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.06 and a 52-week high of $101.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.07.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.13 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.21%.

WD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walker & Dunlop

Institutional Trading of Walker & Dunlop

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 210.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 168.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.