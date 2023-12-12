Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 213.8% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspirato

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspirato stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Inspirato Stock Performance

Inspirato stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,550. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Inspirato has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.