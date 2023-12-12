Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.150-5.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.
Inter Parfums Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.27. 79,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.08. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $161.17. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01.
Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IPAR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Inter Parfums Company Profile
Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Inter Parfums
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.