Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.150-5.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.27. 79,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.08. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $161.17. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IPAR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.