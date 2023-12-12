Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $5.52

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $5.52 or 0.00013355 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $2.48 billion and $87.98 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00091905 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00028773 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004076 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 510,593,181 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,207,557 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

