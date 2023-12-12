Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Update

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Intertek Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.13. 3,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

