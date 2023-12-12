Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 1,752.9% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 61,937 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 431.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 89,371 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $20.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,493. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

