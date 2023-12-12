Invesco KBW Bank ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 37,014 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 12,363% compared to the average daily volume of 297 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBWB. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 354.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.68. 472,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,067. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.4053 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

