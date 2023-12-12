Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Short Interest Up 340.5% in November

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 340.5% from the November 15th total of 242,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,507,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.08. The stock had a trading volume of 768,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,179. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.15. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $106.88 and a 52 week high of $164.08.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.