Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0278 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock remained flat at $9.92 on Tuesday. 53,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,726. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $10.58.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $34,490.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,557,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,218,330.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 37,465 shares of company stock worth $360,270 in the last quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
