Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0278 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock remained flat at $9.92 on Tuesday. 53,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,726. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $10.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $34,490.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,557,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,218,330.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 37,465 shares of company stock worth $360,270 in the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 40,540 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,077.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 105,617 shares during the period.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

