Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0278 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE:VPV remained flat at $9.92 on Tuesday. 53,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,726. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $10.58.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,498 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $34,490.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,557,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,218,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,465 shares of company stock valued at $360,270 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 40,540 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 742.3% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 131,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 116,105 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,077.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 105,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 24,614 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

