Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0278 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VPV remained flat at $9.92 on Tuesday. 53,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,726. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $10.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,498 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $34,490.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,557,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,218,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,465 shares of company stock valued at $360,270 in the last three months.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
