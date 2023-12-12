Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0358 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 99,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,451. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,338,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 223,807 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 56,068 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 134,922 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 30.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 317,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 74,880 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

