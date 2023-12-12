Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Short Interest Up 576.1% in November

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 576.1% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUS. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $510,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 537,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,428,000 after buying an additional 165,342 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 23,741 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUS remained flat at $42.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 46,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,711. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $237.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2039 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

