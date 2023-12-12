Invesco Senior Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VVR remained flat at $4.09 during trading on Tuesday. 329,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,087. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,657,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,466 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,004,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 622,664 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,299,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 671,856 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,813,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,456,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 470,126 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

