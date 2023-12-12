Invesco Senior Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VVR remained flat at $4.09 during trading on Tuesday. 329,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,087. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88.
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
