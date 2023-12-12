Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance
Invesco Senior Income Trust stock remained flat at $4.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. 309,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,073. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
