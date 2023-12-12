Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock remained flat at $4.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. 309,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,073. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,657,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,466 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,004,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 622,664 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,299,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 671,856 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,813,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,456,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 470,126 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.