Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.48

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.48 and last traded at $45.65, with a volume of 68880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.65.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $512.19 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average is $69.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,038,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

