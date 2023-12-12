Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0342 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 57,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,002. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

