Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 29th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,784. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $363,610.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,149,446 shares in the company, valued at $19,452,486.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 351,777 shares of company stock valued at $3,387,056 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
