Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0441 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IIM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,962. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 26.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 161,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.