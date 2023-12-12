Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Shares Down 7.4%

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25. 18,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 13,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Invesque Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.70.

Get Invesque alerts:

Invesque (TSE:IVQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$62.35 million for the quarter. Invesque had a negative return on equity of 36.87% and a negative net margin of 46.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesque Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 15, 2023, the company owned a portfolio of 76 properties, such as 56 assisted living and memory care facilities, 13 skilled nursing facilities, 4 transitional care properties, and 3 medical office buildings in the United States; and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.