Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Short Interest Update

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Invinity Energy Systems Stock Up 5.8 %
IESVF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.41. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,954. Invinity Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52.
Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile
