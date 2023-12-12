Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Short Interest Update

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Invinity Energy Systems Stock Up 5.8 %

IESVF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.41. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,954. Invinity Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52.

Get Invinity Energy Systems alerts:

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.