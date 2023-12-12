iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.24 and last traded at $20.30. Approximately 589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $20.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.89% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

