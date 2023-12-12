iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the November 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 11,963.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,130.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DMXF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.90. 14,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,198. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $62.66. The firm has a market cap of $495.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.35.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

