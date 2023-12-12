iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the November 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GNMA Bond ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.24. The company had a trading volume of 45,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,434. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.74. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $45.38.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
