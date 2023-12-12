iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the November 15th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMT. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 680,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 530,189 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $921,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.80. 413,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.66.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.