iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,212,747 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the previous session’s volume of 424,221 shares.The stock last traded at $24.60 and had previously closed at $24.57.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 72,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,735,000 after buying an additional 747,584 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 256,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 201.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 114,359 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

