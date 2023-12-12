iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,007,306 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 499% from the previous session’s volume of 168,135 shares.The stock last traded at $22.54 and had previously closed at $22.49.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBDU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,601,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 178,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 32,655 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 365,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

