iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the November 15th total of 294,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EWZS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 110,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,664. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $231.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 457.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 235.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

