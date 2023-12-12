iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Short Interest Down 90.9% in November

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 406.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 79,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 187.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 57,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SDG traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $77.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,111. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a 12-month low of $70.18 and a 12-month high of $83.75. The firm has a market cap of $350.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.16.

About iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

